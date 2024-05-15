24 Memorable Pickup Lines Women Have Actually Heard In The Wild

The art of the pickup line has seen better days. Ever since dating apps revolutionized the way singles meet, many people’s motivation to buck up the courage for a face-to-face opener has dwindled. Alas, there are still attempts being made in the flesh, however sparse and idle they may be. Below, women reveal the lines they pickup lines they’ve actually heard in the wild.
There is quite a variety of tactics that hopeful singles are employing out there. Some of them are genuinely great. Others are... interesting, to say the least. Of course, we have the classically cringey puns and the recycled conversation starters you’ve heard a million times over. Then there are some rather off-the-wall openers that you’ll just have to see for yourself to believe.
It should also, sadly, come as no surprise that people are still doling out some pretty offensive lines in an attempt to... woo the objects of their desires? Make them... laugh, perchance? Cause them to flee? The goal of such slights is still unclear as it’s generally unattractive to insult strangers to their faces.
Here are some of the most memorable real-world examples of pickup lines women have heard IRL, for better or worse.