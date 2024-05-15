24 Memorable Pickup Lines Women Have Actually Heard In The Wild

The art of the pickup line has seen better days. Ever since dating apps revolutionized the way singles meet, many people’s motivation to buck up the courage for a face-to-face opener has dwindled. Alas, there are still attempts being made in the flesh, however sparse and idle they may be. Below, women reveal the lines they pickup lines they’ve actually heard in the wild.

There is quite a variety of tactics that hopeful singles are employing out there. Some of them are genuinely great. Others are... interesting, to say the least. Of course, we have the classically cringey puns and the recycled conversation starters you’ve heard a million times over. Then there are some rather off-the-wall openers that you’ll just have to see for yourself to believe.

It should also, sadly, come as no surprise that people are still doling out some pretty offensive lines in an attempt to... woo the objects of their desires? Make them... laugh, perchance? Cause them to flee? The goal of such slights is still unclear as it’s generally unattractive to insult strangers to their faces.

Here are some of the most memorable real-world examples of pickup lines women have heard IRL, for better or worse.

Best Pickup Lines Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images “He asked my best friend for one of her rings, then got down on a knee and fake-proposed to me in the middle of a bar. Now, he’s my actual husband.” — Candice, 30 “I had one guy grab my hand to show me a map, like draw it out on my palm like a game: ‘I lived here and the store was here, but there was a train running through, so how did you get to the store?’ And I asked him, ‘I don’t know, how?’ And he said, ‘I don’t know, I just wanted to hold your hand and tell you how beautiful you are.’ It was adorable.” — Jess, 27 "I was dressed in Gryffindor gear at a Harry Potter bar crawl. A guy approaches with his buddies and says he’s 'never kissed a Gryffindor, can I kiss you?' The answer was no and I suspect it may have been a dare but it cracked me up regardless." — Elise, 31 "One time at a bar, a guy asked me if I wanted to play Uno and pulled out an Uno deck. Obviously it worked, because of course I wanted to play Uno." — Julia, 30 “A guy once came up to me at a bar and said he would do the worm until I gave him my number, then literally proceeded to drop down to the floor and do it.” — Leila, 28

Most Creative Pickup Lines "My phone is broken, would you mind helping me? It doesn't have your number." — Hannah, 31 “If I had a penny for every time I thought of you, I’d only have one because you never left my mind.” — Maiya, 28 “‘Do you know how much a polar bear weighs? Enough to break the ice.’ (And I married him.)” — Britt, 27 “Who invited all these people? I thought it was just going to be you and me.” — Anna, 25 “My friends bet me I wouldn't talk to the prettiest girl in the bar. Can I buy you a drink with their money?” — Megan, 25

Most Insulting Pickup Lines Dmytro Betsenko/Moment/Getty Images "You'll do." — Meghan, 32 "I was reading in the park. A man sat next to me and said, 'How long do you think it will take you to finish that book?' I said a few days. He said 'I always feel like reading is a waste of time. You could be doing something.' The best part is the book I was reading: The Story of Art Without Men." — Jess, 38 “Did you fall from heaven? Because your face is pretty messed up.” — Blayke, 27 “Wow, I love your outfit. It would look great on the floor of my bedroom.” — Taylor, 25

Weirdest Pickup Lines “Did you invite all these people? I thought it’d be just the two of us!’” — Alex, 40 “I cook and clean and [can] give you kids for free.” — Carly, 28 “I bet I can guess how much you squat.” — Jamie, 31 "'Hello, you tall statue of looove.' (I’m very tall.)” — Kennedy, 28 “When are you going to hit on me?” — Sarah, 26 “Can I ask you a question?” / “Sure, what’s up?” / “Are you a beaver?”/ “Excuse me?” / *looks up and down* “Because damn!”

Easiest Pickup Lines “Is this the line for drinks?” — Kelsey, 30 "Can you pass me the menu?" — Jackie, 28 "How do you know [the party host]?" — Abigail, 26 "What are you planning to make with those limes?" (at the grocery store) — Mary, 29