The 11 Best Pilates Exercises For Runners

To cross-train as a runner, look no further than Pilates. These low-impact moves complement running by emphasizing strength and flexibility, says Pilates pro Janet Li. They also focus on body alignment to help your stride and prevent injuries. Here are some exercises to try.
Li recommends this move for runners.
- Lie on back, knees bent.
- Lift butt off floor, knees in line with shoulders.
- Support hips with hands, lift one leg to ceiling.
- Point toes, lower leg 45 degrees.
- Flex toes, lift back to ceiling.
- Do 8-10 per leg.