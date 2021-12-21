Fitness
Featuring leg circles, bridges, and more.
Pilates workouts recruit multiple muscles, joints, and ligaments at once, which is why it’s a solid low-impact way to sweat. Instructor Olivia Bowman-Jackson says it also stretches your muscles so you feel lengthened rather than tight. Here, 11 Pilates glute exercises to try.
Bowman-Jackson says this targets the gluteus maximus.
- On hands and knees, extend right leg back.
- With abs in, lift leg up to hip level. Pulse 2x.
- Tap foot to floor, lift again. Repeat 10x.
- For a challenge, lift opposite arm at the same time.
Repeat on each side.