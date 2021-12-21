Fitness

11 Glute-Strengthening Pilates Exercises

Featuring leg circles, bridges, and more.

Trainers share their favorite Pilates glutes exercises.
By Carolyn Steber

Pilates workouts recruit multiple muscles, joints, and ligaments at once, which is why it’s a solid low-impact way to sweat. Instructor Olivia Bowman-Jackson says it also stretches your muscles so you feel lengthened rather than tight. Here, 11 Pilates glute exercises to try.

Leg Lifts

Bowman-Jackson says this targets the gluteus maximus.

- On hands and knees, extend right leg back.

- With abs in, lift leg up to hip level. Pulse 2x.

- Tap foot to floor, lift again. Repeat 10x.

- For a challenge, lift opposite arm at the same time.

Repeat on each side.

Tap