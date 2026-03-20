Jetting away for a quick vacay always sounds like a great idea. All you can think about is your exciting destination and how fun it’ll be to touch down somewhere new. But for many, having to sit on a plane for six hours kind of takes away from the fun, especially if you have flight anxiety or hate how cramped and muggy it can be.

On TikTok, many creators have been sharing an unexpected tip to make this part of travel a little less annoying, and it’s bringing a tiny personal fan. As she walked to her plane, @jessaskyy said, “Flying hack 101: Carry a mobile fan so when you are in that weird about-to-take-off limbo stage where it gets disgustingly hot and musty on the plane, you don’t gotta suffer through it.”

In another post, @destinationsweettok said, “Call me dramatic but this mini rechargeable fan is now my number one travel companion. Plane’s too hot? Fan. Waiting in line? Fan. Hotel A/C is lying? FAN. I don’t go anywhere without this thing anymore. She’s basically part of the friend group now.”

Creator @ekkkkkkkkkkkkkk1 loves the idea too, saying, “Just want everyone to know that I’m living in 2040 and a hot plane is never my problem,” while @sunfleurf1sh said it helps them feel less overstimulated. “You’ve got your own little breeze, and it feel so good.” Even flight attendants are on board, like @withluvmeme. “These airports are hot, security lines are hot, so many people are flying,” she said in a 2025 clip. “Have a fan with you. Please.”

Everyone Needs A Plane Fan

Many people put a ton of effort into packing the perfect carry-on, and they try to think of everything they could possibly need. You want snacks to keep the hangry at bay, hand sanitizer to stay clean, a neck pillow for a good nap, a book to keep you busy — but what about the fan? If you’ve never thought to bring one before, you’re in for a treat.

According to Chloë Bean, LMFT, a somatic trauma therapist, having your own personal air flow makes all the difference on a flight. This is especially true if you have plane anxiety, which can ramp up when you’re feeling stuck and stuffy.

“A mini fan can help because anxiety makes people feel hot, tense, trapped, or overstimulated,” she tells Bustle. “Cool, moving air gives the body something immediate and sensory to focus on, which can feel grounding. It can also create a small sense of relief and choice in a moment where someone might otherwise feel stuck.”

Dr. Jenny Martin, PsyD, a clinical psychologist, says there are other tricks for coping with plane anxiety, like getting up and walking when possible, practicing slow exhales, and finding a nice distraction, like a puzzle or a podcast, to keep your mind off things. Those tips and tricks — along with gentle airflow — will make any flight a breeze.

When traveling, a fan seems like a mini luxury. “Sometimes small comfort tools make a big difference,” Bean says. “Plane cabins feel stuffy, and a little airflow can help the body feel less tense and make breathing feel easier.”

A small, portable, rechargeable option can be clipped to the back of the seat in front of you, propped up on a tray table, placed around your neck, or held up for the duration of the flight. The bonus is you can then use it in your hotel room or while walking around as you go sight-seeing.

On TikTok, creators have pointed out the mini fan is also a godsend as you wait in line, when you’re boarding, and if you get stuck on the tarmac for longer than expected. If you start to feel stir crazy, pull out your fan and give yourself a breeze.

If you don’t want to lug around a fan, get a foldable one that can slip easily into your bag, like @stylewithsoco who said, “Always keep a fan in your purse: Practical, chic, keeps everyone around you guessing. Like, who is this diva?” It’ll feel fabulous to unfurl it during takeoff and give yourself a waft.

A plane fan is one of those “Why didn’t I think of that?” items — and something you’ll never forget to pack again.

Sources:

Dr. Jenny Martin, PsyD, clinical psychologist, founder of Gemstone Wellness

Chloë Bean, LMFT, somatic trauma therapist in Los Angeles