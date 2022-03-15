Fitness
Including one you can do in bed.
Shutterstock
The psoas starts in your lower back and extends through the pelvis region to your thigh bones, says personal trainer Heather Carroll. And the area tends to get extra tight or achy. Try these psoas muscle stretches recommended by the pros for some relief.
Shutterstock
Carroll recommends doing this stretch first thing in the morning.
- Lie on your back.
- Draw knees into chest.
- Hug knees in, gently press tailbone away from body.
- Feel stretch in your lower back.
Hold for 30 seconds.