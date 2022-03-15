Fitness

9 Psoas Muscle Stretches Perfect For Tight Hips

Including one you can do in bed.

How to stretch your psoas muscles, according to trainers.
By Carolyn Steber

The psoas starts in your lower back and extends through the pelvis region to your thigh bones, says personal trainer Heather Carroll. And the area tends to get extra tight or achy. Try these psoas muscle stretches recommended by the pros for some relief.

Knee Hug

Carroll recommends doing this stretch first thing in the morning.

- Lie on your back.

- Draw knees into chest.

- Hug knees in, gently press tailbone away from body.

- Feel stretch in your lower back.

Hold for 30 seconds.

