Fitness

9 Pushup Variations To Do When Your Workouts Get Boring

Play with time and your hand position.

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision/Getty Images
By Jay Polish

RealPeopleGroup/E+/Getty Images

Prop Up

"Start out with an elevated pushup rather than dropping to the knees," says Joe Drake, a National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM)-certified personal trainer and co-founder of Axiom Fitness Academy. Using your couch as a base will prep your core for advanced variations.

milorad kravic/E+/Getty Images

Go Slow

"Work on pushup negatives," Drake says. "Strive to make your negatives take a minimum of four or five seconds on the way down." Push up at normal speed, reset, and repeat.

Tap