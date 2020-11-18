9 Pushup Variations To Do When Your Workouts Get Boring

Fitness
Play with time and your hand position.
RealPeopleGroup/E+/Getty Images
"Start out with an elevated pushup rather than dropping to the knees," says Joe Drake, a National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM)-certified personal trainer and co-founder of Axiom Fitness Academy. Using your couch as a base will prep your core for advanced variations.
milorad kravic/E+/Getty Images
"Work on pushup negatives," Drake says. "Strive to make your negatives take a minimum of four or five seconds on the way down." Push up at normal speed, reset, and repeat.