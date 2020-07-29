Sex & Relationships

The Ultimate Guide To Quarantine Dating Lingo

From artificial cuffing season to zumping.

By Carolyn Steber

At the start of 2020, you probably never thought you'd be drinking "quarantinis" while "sexually isolating" or getting "zumped" after a "turbo relationship." But here we are. In fact, so many hilarious dating terms have been created during quarantine that we deemed a dictionary necessary.

Zoom Date

(zum deɪt) noun

A video chat get-together that starts off with a lot of technical difficulties but (hopefully) ends with you and another person having a great conversation from afar.

