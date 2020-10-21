7 Ways Resistance Training Is Good For You & 2 Ways It Isn’t

Fitness
Lifting weights is good for (almost) everything.
vgajic/E+/Getty Images
Resistance training can improve your immune health, says Blink Fitness personal trainer and fitness manager Ellen Thompson. "Lifting weights releases serum cortisol and epinephrine, which are key players in regulating the immune system," she explains.
recep-bg/E+/Getty Images
Studies conclude that lifting weights regularly can help you live longer, says Katie Kollath, a certified personal trainer and co-founder of the LGBTQ women-owned online personal training business Barpath Fitness.