“Resonance Breathing” Is The Anti-Stress Hack You Can Do Anywhere

When you’re stressed at work, overthinking on a plane, or feeling mildly panicked before a first date, you might catch yourself taking quick, uneven breaths. Before you know it, you’re lightheaded — and even more panicked because of it — all thanks to the way your body is reacting to the stress.

Next time that happens, try calming yourself down with a soothing round of “resonance breathing.” This technique, popular on TikTok and beyond, is about breathing in and out at the same frequency. Instead of gasping for air, holding your breath, or breathing unpredictably, you inhale for five seconds, exhale for five seconds, and focus on maintaining a rhythm.

Sometimes called “coherent” or “resonance frequency breathing,” the method is just that: taking equally slow and more even breaths, says Chloë Bean, LMFT, a somatic trauma therapist in Los Angeles. “[Doing so] syncs your heart and blood-pressure and maximizes heart rate variability (HRV), activating the body's calming system,” she tells Bustle.

The goal is to bring yourself back into balance, whether you’re anxious or just looking for a moment of calm. Here, an expert breaks down the benefits of resonance breathing and shares tips for giving it a try.

The Benefits Of Timed Breathing

FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images

While any deep breath will feel good when you’re stressed, resonance breathing evens out your inhales and exhales. According to Bean, it’s a neat little trick that can activate your parasympathetic nervous system and bring your body back to a more relaxed state.

“This is the rest and digest state we want to get back to during moments of distress,” she says. “Your brain and body feel safe in this state, which reduces chronic stress, chronic pain, and depression.”

If your mind is racing, you can’t fall asleep, or you just want a chill moment to yourself, resonance breathing can help you get there. “In my somatic work, I also use [resonance breathing] to help clients practice checking in with themselves and tuning into what they need,” Bean says. “It can be seen as a mini-reset!”

How To Try Resonance Breathing

MementoJpeg/Moment/Getty Images

Resonance breathing is something you can do as needed, but you can also turn it into a daily practice. Bean recommends trying it one to two times a day, adding that the more you do it, the easier and more helpful it becomes.

“When you continue this practice, your body will drop into parasympathetic mode more quickly over time because it creates a new neural pathway,” she says. “You may even get to the point where just thinking about doing this practice drops you into a more calm state because your brain and body know it so well.” Here, Bean explains how to do resonance breathing the right way.

Get into a comfortable position with your back tall and your feet flat on the floor, if possible.

Relax any areas of your body that are holding tension, like your shoulders or the area between your eyebrows.

Inhale through your nose for about 5 counts/seconds.

Exhale through your nose for 5 counts/seconds.

The goal is to make your inhales and exhales even.

Continue for at least a minute, but sit with it for up to five minutes, if you’d like.

It’s also OK to shorten or lengthen the inhales and exhales, as long as they are the same length. Find what feels comfortable for you.

If helpful, check out a breathing pacer to sync your breath, like Breathing Zone.

Sources:

Chloë Bean, LMFT, somatic trauma therapist in Los Angeles