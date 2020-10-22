9 Supportive Resources For People Having Suicidal Thoughts

Accessing the support you need at a time like this is more important than ever. A recent study conducted by the University of Glasgow has found that COVID-19 has had a “major impact” on mental health, with increased numbers of people experiencing suicidal thoughts. This was even more common among young people. Here are nine UK organisations offering support for people having suicidal thoughts, including helplines and messaging services for immediate support and resources and information about mental health more widely.
Mental Health month has felt particularly pertinent this year. Organisations have highlighted that throughout the pandemic more people have been experiencing difficulties with their mental health. The research conducted by the University of Glasgow found that there had been a general rise in suicidal thoughts, from 8% to 10%. This was higher in people aged 18 to 29. They found that suicidal thoughts had risen from 12.5% to 14%.
Although this only seems like a slight rise, chair in health psychology at the University of Glasgow's Institute of Health and Wellbeing, Prof. Rory O'Connor told the BBC, “the majority of people did not report any suicidal thoughts, but this creeping rise over a very short period of time is a concern.” As the study looked at how 3,000 adults felt in three blocks of time between March 31 and May 11 Prof. O’Connor said, "levels of anxiety decreased during the same period of time, but that relates to the past. Suicidal thoughts are about looking to the future.”
If you’re struggling with through lockdown, here are some UK-based organisations that can offer a listening ear and useful resources.