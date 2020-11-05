Fitness

9 Creative Ways To Spice Up Your Run

No matter how much you love running, sometimes you need to shake up your routine.

By Jay Polish

Turn Off The Tunes

As a personal trainer, I know the value of working out to (loud) music. But when I'm training for a lifting competition or a race, I switch off my headphones — without the external motivation of a thumping bass, you'll have to dig deep to rack up those miles.

Get New Gear

Changing your wardrobe can give your run the extra kick it needs. If your wallet can handle it, grab yourself a new running jacket or even new kicks. Running low on funds? Arrange a socially-distant clothing swap (post-laundry, of course) with a running buddy.

