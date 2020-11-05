9 Creative Ways To Spice Up Your Run

Fitness
No matter how much you love running, sometimes you need to shake up your routine.
Matej Kastelic / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images
As a personal trainer, I know the value of working out to (loud) music. But when I'm training for a lifting competition or a race, I switch off my headphones — without the external motivation of a thumping bass, you'll have to dig deep to rack up those miles.
Yaroslav Astakhov/Moment/Getty Images
Changing your wardrobe can give your run the extra kick it needs. If your wallet can handle it, grab yourself a new running jacket or even new kicks. Running low on funds? Arrange a socially-distant clothing swap (post-laundry, of course) with a running buddy.