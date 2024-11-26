TikTok's “Scary Hour” Might Be The Best Productivity Hack Yet

Be honest. How many stressful tasks are on your to-do list? How long have they been there? Maybe you need to schedule a dentist appointment, fix something with your car insurance, or respond to an important email. Instead of ignoring these things forever because they’re sweat-inducing, TikTok recommends getting them all done during one, big “scary hour.”

The idea is to set a timer for one hour and in that timeframe, you do all the things you’ve been avoiding because of anxiety, stress, or procrastination. “Scary hour is the only way anyone in my life thinks I’m a functioning adult,” said creator @classiclaur who uses her scary hour to respond to texts and DMs. Her video has nearly 300,000 likes, so it clearly struck a nerve.

Her comments quickly filled with people relating. One person said, “This is about to change my whole dang life.” Another wrote, “Coming back to comment and let you know I just did scary hour for the first time and I feel so powerful, thank you so much.” The idea is spreading across TikTok, as people begin to see the benefits of trying it out.

On Oct. 25, @savannahhurd_ said scary hour has changed her perspective on finishing tiring chores. She applied it to her to-do list, which included doing laundry and cleaning her bathroom. “It was all those things that I had been dreading doing, so now, whenever I have that list building up, I just think, ‘OK, scary hour. I’m going to give myself sixty minutes where I’m not distracted and I put my phone away.”

Keep reading below for a therapist’s take on why this trick works, and how to give it a try.

Why TikTok’s “Scary Hour” Works

According to Dr. Lisa Marie Bobby, a psychologist at Growing Self Counseling and Coaching, it’s common to put off stressful chores, especially since anxiety loves to amplify things and make them seem worse than they are.

“When we have tasks that involve uncertainty, the potential for failure, or even just the possibility of confrontation — like making a phone call to fix a billing error — our brains can turn those molehills into mountains,” she tells Bustle. “That mental buildup makes it seem bigger than it really is.”

It often feels easier to put things off for days, weeks, or even months, but it’s not until you finally take action that you’re able to see how easy the chore really is. That phone call? It’ll probably only last a few minutes. In other cases, the chore might be genuinely horrible, but that’s all the more reason to lump it into a scary hour.

“Calling it ‘scary hour’ adds a playful touch.”

In many ways, the scary hour tactic is also about building momentum. If you’re able to work up the courage to complete one terrible task, it’s often easier to do one or two more. As a bonus, it also means your anxiety is only spiked for one hour, instead of multiple times throughout the day. You also won’t be stuck in waiting mode as you mentally prepare to get something done.

According to counselor Savannah Eklund, LCSW, scary hour is perfect for procrastinators, too, because it sets parameters. “The hour-long limit feels approachable, like a sprint instead of a marathon,” she says. “You’re essentially saying to yourself, ‘OK, these tasks might feel scary, but I’m in charge here.’ And that shift in mindset is powerful.”

How To Start Your Scary Hour

While “scary hour” sounds helpful in theory, some people wonder how anyone can muster the strength to get started in the first place, especially since it has the potential to be emotionally and mentally taxing. In another TikTok, @classiclaur offered a few tips that could help you feel motivated.

First? Scary hour doesn’t have to be a full hour. You can start with a scary 15 minutes and ease yourself in. It could also help to do your scary hour with someone else, like a partner or a roommate, that way you’ll be in it together and can hold each other accountable.

Eklund recommends picking tasks you can realistically do in the hour, and letting the wave of relief you’re about to feel inspire you to keep going. “It also helps to remember that even if you don’t finish your list, committing to the hour is a win in itself,” she says. “Productivity isn’t about perfection; it’s about progress. So even if you only check off one task, that’s one less thing weighing you down.”

Source:

Dr. Jessica Vartanyan, Psy.D., LMFT, California-based therapist

Savannah Eklund, LCSW, licensed clinical social worker