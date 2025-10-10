World Mental Health Day, held every Oct. 10, is meant to be a yearly reminder to pause, reflect, and practice mindfulness. This year, on the eve of the annual event, September Letters and Bustle came together for a star-studded celebration where wellness was top of mind.

September Letters, an online community focused on therapeutic letter-writing experiences, is the brainchild of actor Brittany Snow and her close friend Jaspre Guest. When Snow lost her dog in May 2021, just months after Guest went through the same thing, the two women bonded over their shared journey and became inspired to help others working through loss — and thus, September Letters was born.

A Pitch Perfect Reunion

Jaspre Guest, Brittany Snow, Anna Kendrick, Charlotte Owen, Chrissie Fit and Hana Mae Lee attend September Letters and Bustle's World Mental Health Day celebration at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood. Joe Scarnici

On Thursday night, guests gathered in the Juniper garden of 1 Hotel West Hollywood, which was decorated with twinkling lights and pink and red roses, put together by Good Juju Productions. Influencers and advocates, including The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’s Madeleine Arthur, came together to share their unique experiences at the celebration, which was hosted by Bustle Editor-in-Chief Charlotte Owen.

Among the guests, however, only one group could be bestowed with the label of “aca-awesome.” A handful of Snow’s Pitch Perfect co-stars — Anna Kendrick, Hana Mae Lee, and Chrissie Fit — came together to support her at the event.

Revelry and Reflection

Kenzie performs onstage during September Letters and Bustle's World Mental Health Day celebration. Joe Scarnici

At the party, guests milled about the garden, listening to music by artist and mental health advocate Kenzie and guitarist Andrew Wholf. Attendees stopped to watch cardistry from magician Franco Pascali and sipped on specialty cocktails handcrafted with Luna Nueva tequila, as well as mocktails from non-alcoholic brand Hiyo.

Amid the festivities were opportunities for introspection. Guests were invited to take a pause, sitting on Lovesac Snugga sofas to draft inspirational letters to themselves and their loved ones, which were then displayed around the garden.

A view of the Writing Wall during September Letters and Bustle's World Mental Health Day celebration. Joe Scarnici

As the evening came to a close, guests left with reminders to practice mindfulness at home, too. They were gifted a cozy Footsac blanket from Lovesac as well as a tumbler from Yankee Candle — two items meant to make it a little bit easier to unwind everyday, on World Mental Health Day and beyond.