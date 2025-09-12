After breaking out as Lara Jean’s offbeat bestie, Chris, in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, Madeleine Arthur is returning to Netflix’s rom-com universe. This time around, though, she gets to “lean into the full comedy part,” she tells Bustle.

In The Wrong Paris (now streaming on Netflix), Miranda Cosgrove’s Dawn joins a group of young women who jet off to participate in a Bachelor-esque dating show, which they think will take place in the City of Lights — only to land in the decidedly less glam Paris, Texas. Among Dawn’s competitors is Arthur’s Cindy, aka Cinderella: a tiara-donning, pageant-ready contestant searching for her Prince Charming. While Arthur may not be a reality dating connoisseur herself (“I love a cooking show,” she offers), she spoofs the genre’s bubbly contestants to perfection.

It’s all the more impressive when you consider just how different it is from her other roles, like a teen cult escapee in Devil in Ohio, and a lovelorn spirit from the Roaring ‘20s in Hallmark’s 3 Beds, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost. “I would like to be known for being a chameleon,” the 28-year-old says. “I thrive in variety, and I don’t want to ever be known for one thing. I love doing a dark drama. I love doing a fun comedy.”

Below, Arthur opens up about The Wrong Paris, revisiting a beloved rom-com, and her current TV obsession.

Netflix

The Wrong Paris was directed by Janeen Damian, who’s behind some of Netflix’s buzziest recent rom-coms. What was it like working together?

She brought such a lovely energy to set. There was a scene off the top where we introduced all the girls, and we’re walking outside of the plane, and there were wind-blowers, and she had a big stereo, put on good music, and that was kind of the general energy that set the tone for the movie: We’re here to make a rom-com — let’s enjoy it. Let’s have fun.

I’m a huge Hallmark girlie, and you’ve been tearing it up there! What’s it been like working on those projects?

I loved 3 Beds, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost, because it was a bit of a different film. It really focused on female friendship. I got to do a 1920s voice and learn the Charleston, so that was a fun experience as an actor. To Have and to Holiday, we filmed on location in Nova Scotia. It was beautiful. They’re really happy sets.

Diyah Pera/Netflix

Are there classic rom-coms that you really gravitate toward?

I absolutely love Nora Ephron, anything Meg Ryan, When Harry Met Sally. Love Actually. If we go back a few decades, I love Roman Holiday.

What does it mean to you to be part of the Jenny Han cinematic universe?

I’m so grateful. To All the Boys will always hold a very special place in my heart. I met one of my best friends, [Lana Condor]. The whole cast, we’re really close, and just to be a part of the rom-com resurgence is something that I’m forever grateful for.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Do you ever wonder what your past characters are up to?

I hope that [To All The Boys’] Chris is living her best life. I hope she’s traveling. I feel like she’s in the music industry. I’d love to revisit her one day.

Are there any hopes of that — like, maybe a 10-year check-in?

You never know! Wouldn’t that be fun?

What are you watching these days to decompress?

It’s interesting because on Devil in Ohio, for example, if I had a scene off, I’d go back to my trailer and I’d watch Ted Lasso. To go dark, you have to be able to go bright again, and then back into that place. Life’s all about balance. Right now, I’m really into Sex and the City. It’s my first time watching it.

What a fun journey for you!

I had a friend stay with me for a while, and every night we watched Sex and the City before bed. It was the most beautiful routine. I love the clothes, the fashion... I might be Carrie Bradshaw for Halloween.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.