Following in the footsteps of Harry Styles, Matthew McConaughey, and Idris Elba, singer-songwriters Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are teaming up with Calm to help champion mental wellness.

The app’s latest celebrity ambassadors are leading Calm’s brand new Breathe Into It series, which consists of 13 sessions from Cabello and 11 sessions from Mendes — all of which are available on the Calm app, with further content expected in 2022.

Throughout each episode, the stars will share their own mental wellness journeys and discuss how they’ve managed to overcome fear, ease anxiety, build on self-love, and more.

Camila’s Breathe Into It recordings centre on the uncertainty of life and the encouragement of self-positivity, while Mendes focuses on finding his own personal philosophy and learning how to overcome fear.

As part of the collaboration, Mendes and Cabello will also be granting free Calm app memberships to youth activists and leaders involved in programmes of The Shawn Mendes Foundation.

“Calm is an integral part of my mindfulness routine,” Mendes said in a statement sent to Bustle UK. “Meditation has really changed my life and has made me both a better performer and has helped me immensely off the stage as well.” The “Stitches” performer added that his goal is for people to “embrace these tools” and “create their own mental wellness routines” while looking out for others.

Sharing her thoughts on the project, Cabello revealed that “meditation and mindfulness” have been very helpful during the more challenging moments of her life. “By sharing my own journey, my hope is that we can continue to destigmatize conversations about mental health and asking for support,” the “Havana” singer added.

Calm’s Head of Mindfulness, Tamara Levitt, explained how content such as the Breathe Into It series can be an effective way of promoting the power of this practice. “As the younger generation lives through changing times, mindfulness can be a powerful opportunity to meet life with more attention and kindness.” She continued, “It’s with the process of slowing down through meditation that we can give ourselves the space and tools to heal.”

You can listen to Breathe Into It on the Calm app today and find mental wellness resources curated by Cabello and Mendes on the official Calm website.