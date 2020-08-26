9 Short Workouts You Can Do Between Zoom Meetings

Wellness
You don’t even need sneakers for seven of them.
Want to fit in a quick workout when your 1 o'clock blessedly ends early? The possibilities are endless, says Nate Helming, co-founder of the training community The Run Experience and strength coach for the running app Strava.
"My refocus workout of choice? 30 burpees #sorrynotsorry," Helming says. "Don’t breathe faster than you burpee and don't burpee faster than you can breathe." Expect to take around five minutes, and to be pumped and ready to Zoom when you're done.