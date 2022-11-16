Wellness
For pain-free joints.
Shoulder pain and reduced range of motion are both signs you should do shoulder mobility stretches ASAP, says movement specialist Michael Jones, MS. This will help build supportive muscle around the joint and improve flexibility so it’s easier to go about your day.
Jones recommends this move, which will act like oil for your joints.
- Sit in a chair.
- Shrug shoulders up, roll them forward and down.
- Pull shoulders back up, roll them back to open chest.
- Keep going for 2 sets of 10.