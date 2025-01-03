If 2024 went by in a blur of boredom and you can’t believe it’s already 2025, you need to start living the side quest lifestyle. On TikTok, the search for “side quest ideas” has over 27 million posts as people look for weird, wild, and wonderful adventures to go on as a way to find more meaning — and have way more fun.

ICYMI, a side quest is all about making excellent use of your free will. Instead of sticking to the same beaten path day in and day out, the idea is to keep your eyes open for “side quests” or exciting, interesting, or quirky ways to switch things up. It might be as simple as trying a new coffee shop on your work break or as big as saying yes to a last-minute trip.

A side quest can be something you happen upon serendipitously or something you make happen on purpose. It can be free or it can cost money. And it’s something you can do alone or with friends.

On TikTok, creator @diaryof_lo shared a list of side quests she intends to enjoy in 2025. It includes reading a book in a bar, taking a sewing class, and riding in a hot air balloon. “Side quests are how we’re going to make life feel fun again,” she said in a Dec. 28 video. Here’s what to know about the trend.

The Joy Of The Side Quest

In a viral video posted in April, creator @digital.olive was one of the first to call out the decided lack of side quests in our everyday lives. “You just finished class. OK? Go skydiving. You just finished work. OK? Go ride a horse. Go do something else. The main mission is not your job or school. The main mission is to just vibe and do cool stuff and live life to the fullest.” And now it’s the official motto of 2025.

Just like a video game character, the idea is for you to complete your main quest — like going to work, running errands, and taking care of big responsibilities — but you also add in side quests or mini excursions. They’re exciting, random things that fill in the gaps, spice up your day, and fill your brain with experiences so life no longer feels monotonous. The best part? These quests can be whatever you want them to be.

On TikTok, creator @marcsebastianf boarded the famous 9-month World Cruise for a leg of its journey, learned how to drive at the age of 33, ventured to Iceland to see puffins, and stopped by the viral Bass Pro Shops pyramid in Tennessee. Why? Because he wanted to.

While some people’s side quests center around big trips or saying “yes” to everything while traveling — like @charismastev who randomly visited Finland in August — others are more tame. Take @hyphygrandma, for instance, whose side quest ideas for 2025 include volunteering at a goat sanctuary and getting a tarot reading.

If you keep your eyes open other side quests are sure to find you, like creator @jeneespencer who spotted a waterfall on the side of the road and decided to dive in and dance around with her friend. Sometimes you make side quests happen and other times they happen to you.

For more examples of spur-of-the-moment side quests — and a few that cost zero dollars — look no further than creator @aiyannace on TikTok. When she isn’t hitting up a roller skating rink on a random Tuesday or visiting the Bronx Zoo, she can be found touring her city or talking to strangers.

To the side quest community, her bold energy is truly inspirational. In her comments, one person said, “Your whole life is just side quests and I live for it.”

Is This The Cure For Boredom?

The side quest trend seems like the perfect antidote to boredom. It’s like the updated version of “YOLO” as it reminds you to be bold, have fun, and take life by the proverbial horns. Is there a hobby you’ve been meaning to try? A bucket list item you’ve been dying to check off your list? Make it your side quest.

It seems like a cure-all for stress — how could you possibly be overwhelmed when dancing in a waterfall? — as well as a good way to step away from your screen and live. If you feel like time is passing you by and you never do anything fun, make it your goal to add more side quests, and just like that your years will be magical again.