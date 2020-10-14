Fitness
Just don’t forget your mask.
Shutterstock
Loading up on weights or sprinting when you haven't gymmed in a while is a recipe for injury, says Bethany Stillwaggon, a personal trainer at Row House. Instead, take a walk on the treadmill or row slowly to readjust to working out with equipment.
Shutterstock
Hit the stretching area to warm up, says Shayra Brown, a personal trainer at Blink Fitness. Start upright, with straight legs. Bend at the waist with a neutral spine. Walk out on the floor in pushup position, then walk back with your hands to the starting point.