9 Workouts You Can Do With Just One Dumbbell

Fitness
Look to the classics, says personal trainer Emma Middlebrook, owner of REP Movement.
Shutterstock
Middlebrook's number one dumbbell move is the Turkish get-up. As a full-body stability and strength exercise, it works your shoulders, chest, core, and lower body. Pay very strict attention to your form, she says, because it's a very technical move.
Shutterstock
Lace up your sneakers and take your dumbbell for a walk — no, really. You'll increase your grip strength (grocery run, anyone?) and improve your cardio system all at the same time.