Fitness

9 Workouts You Can Do With Just One Dumbbell

Look to the classics, says personal trainer Emma Middlebrook, owner of REP Movement.

Shutterstock
By Jay Polish

Shutterstock

Turkish Get-Up

Middlebrook's number one dumbbell move is the Turkish get-up. As a full-body stability and strength exercise, it works your shoulders, chest, core, and lower body. Pay very strict attention to your form, she says, because it's a very technical move.

Shutterstock

Take It For A Walk

Lace up your sneakers and take your dumbbell for a walk — no, really. You'll increase your grip strength (grocery run, anyone?) and improve your cardio system all at the same time.

Tap