In Bustle’s The Pregame, we ask athletes about their pregame rituals. How do they get in the zone? What are they listening to? Do they have any superstitions before a big game? Here, tennis star Sloane Stephens shares her favorite sweatproof mascara and the habit that helps her calm down.

Sloane Stephens was destined for this. “I grew up across the street from a club, so my mom secretly wanted me to be a tennis player,” she tells Bustle. “Eventually I took lessons, loved it, and have played ever since.”

After picking up a racket at 9, Stephens went professional at 16 in 2009 and went on to rank in the top 50 in 2012 — the only teenager that year to do so. “That felt like a really big accomplishment,” she says. “It helped me feel more confident in my game, and like I truly belonged.”

At 33, she’s still going strong despite dealing with setbacks throughout her career, including a 2016 foot injury that caused her to withdraw from the US Open. In a major comeback following surgery, Stephens went on to win the same tournament in September 2017.

“As long as you’re not giving up, there’s always an opportunity for you,” she says.

The athlete continues to dream big as she heads into 2026, noting that she wouldn’t mind winning a Grand Slam title or becoming number one in the world. Even winning on grass or at a doubles tournament would mean a lot. “That’s what keeps me going at the moment,” she says.

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This month, she’ll be competing in Rome for the Italian Open, which started on April 28 and runs through May 17. After that, the French Open from May 18 to June 7 and of course the upcoming US Open from Aug. 30 to Sept. 13. With all those matches in the pipeline, anything can happen. Off the court, Stephens stays busy with her brand Doc&Glo, a line of self-care essentials that includes skin products, candles, and the In Motion Journal.

Here, the tennis player opens up about pre-match naps, her best hydration tip, and the one accessory she needs to play.

What does your routine look like before a match?

I always warm up with my coaches, then eat and listen to music. I also do a word search and then lay down for 20 minutes just to look at the inside of my eyelids and have a moment of silence. It helps reset my brain.

Do you have any lucky charms?

I always have to wear earrings. I feel so naked if I’m not. I had a freak-out a few years ago, and I was like, “Oh my God, I’m not wearing my earrings!” I thought I was going to have a terrible day.

Did anything bad happen?

It ended up being fine, but I saw pictures of myself after the match, and I realized it can never happen again. I didn’t look like myself!

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What do you listen to while warming up?

My coaches always laugh at me because it’s a little of everything — Cardi B, Adele, Ariana Grande, Dave Matthews Band. Sometimes it’s gospel music, and I’m like, “Bro, we need the Lord to take us wherever we’re going today.” It’s all over the place.

What’s your pregame skin care look like?

I go for a fresh-faced look. I’ll do lotion and then my favorite mascara — the Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Mascara. It goes on and doesn’t come off, so I don’t have to worry about it. I also like the lip scrub from OLEHENRIKSEN when my lips are dry.

How do you choose your outfits?

I’m sponsored by Free People Movement, and we put a lot of thought into it. Some of my looks are custom-made, and sometimes I pick the color based on the court. Right now I’m playing on red clay, so I’m wearing blue and lighter yellow to create a cute little contrast moment.

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What are you looking forward to during the Italian Open?

It’s on red clay, and that works for my playing style. I love how it slows the ball down. I feel like every tennis player is comfortable on a certain surface, and for me it’s red clay.

What’s going through your head before that first serve?

I try to give myself a little rundown before we actually start by visualizing the game. The rest is muscle memory. The longer you play, the more you kind of become a tennis analyst in terms of how you see the game.

What’s your best hydration tip?

Use a straw, babe. Use a straw. It makes it easier to drink more.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.