305 Fitness is a cult favorite fitness studio. Created in 2012 by Sadie Kurzban, 305 Fitness gained a reputation as an inclusive, joyous escape from the monotony that has dominated the NYC fitness scene. They were also among the first to close their door in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Bustle sat down with Sadie to learn how she was able to pivot 305 to an entirely online offering. She told us how she’s channeling her energy to make sure small business owners are being heard by the government officials who prioritize big business.

In our latest series, “Small Business Salutes,” Bustle is celebrating small business owners who have been going above and beyond to make it work as the world grapples with the ramifications of COVID-19.

Have you subscribed Bustle Digital Group on YouTube? ►► https://bit.ly/2BUqGfA

Supervising Producer: Irina Dvalidze

Editor: Jenny Kim

Design Director: Andenew Ayele