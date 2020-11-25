7 Kettlebell Exercises For Small Spaces

Fitness
Swing, swing.
“Most kettlebell movements can be done in just the space of a yoga mat,” says Katie Kollath, a certified personal trainer and co-founder of the LGBTQ women-owned online personal training business Barpath Fitness. Just make sure your form is on point for every move.
Kollath recommends mastering some basic moves like the goblet squat first. You’ll cradle the bell securely in your hands, keeping it close to your chest. Imagine sitting back onto a very low chair, and use your glutes to help bring you back up to standing.