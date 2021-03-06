If you’re a human who has scrolled through social media in the last few years, there’s a high chance you’ve come across posts or comments that have deeply offended your sensibilities and personal values. In many ways, being confronted with views diametrically opposed to our own is a hazard few people on the internet can avoid. And while in some instances the seemingly unlimited access to everyone on the planet has been a catalyst for positive social change, an abundance of anecdotal reports indicate that social media is taking a toll on our mental and physical health.

We spoke with therapist and author Nedra Glover Tawwab, who has practiced relationship therapy for 12 years, about understanding what tools most of us have at our disposal that can help us set healthy boundaries with social media.

A Little Bit Better is a new series from Bustle exploring research-backed ways you can level up your life by creating attainable habits and manageable routines. For more advice, you can follow Tawwab on Instagram @nedratawwab and visit her website, nedratawwab.com.

