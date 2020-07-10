Although the COVID curve continues to flatten, one thing is steadily on the rise: horniness levels after living in solitude. If you've been wondering how to get frisky while social distancing, I have a good (somewhat absurd) news for you — a three-foot-long dildo.

The Socially Distanced Strap-on, created by 27-year-old Lee Allen, a London-based copywriter, allows sexual partners to engage in intercourse while maintaining a safe social distance — from three feet away. Boasting a one-meter long silicone shaft, the Socially Distanced Strap-on means maximizing pleasure and COVID prevention. With the tagline: "You no longer have to be close to be intimate," the product aims to inspire people to get innovative while getting frisky.

While some people spent quarantine making focaccia and tie-dyeing sweatsuits, Allen set out to take the sex tech industry to new heights. Comparing the Socially Distanced Strap-on's length to a can of Pringles, a television remote, and a banana, Allen says this toy gives a whole new meaning to "safe sex."

When the country began locking down, social distancing completely derailed Lee's love life. "I’d started seeing someone the month prior to lockdown, and she’d just moved back in with family, so I was effectively forced into celibacy once lockdown began," Allen tells Bustle.

Lee Allen

So far, Allen's Indiegogo has raised $68, a little over 1% of it's $6,263 goal. And while the main goal of this project is to make people laugh, (read: not actually to make people peg each other from three feet away), Allen says making a prototype isn't completely off the table.

"The Socially Distanced Strap-on is very much a meme, but if the funding is secured, then I fully intend to make the product," Allen says. "I want to make sure there’s demand before I order any in – nobody needs to be stuck with a stockpile of meter-long dildos."

Of course, meter-long strap-on or not, if you and your partner are feeling under the weather, it's maybe better to keep your sex life to a virtual setting, like swapping streamy pics or masturbating over FaceTime. And if you and/or your partner start to develop symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat), it's time to get tested.

Will an IRL version of The Socially Distanced Strap-on ever see the light of day? Only time will tell. But some perspective consumers hope so.

"This is out of my dreams," Paige, 28, an office administrator from Delaware who has been quarantining alone since March, tells Bustle. “If I knew I could’ve gotten dicked down without having to actually speak to or touch a man, I would’ve bought this years ago."