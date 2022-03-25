Fitness

7 StairMaster Workouts Worth Trying

Time to climb.

Stairmaster workouts are a great way to get in some cardio as you strengthen your lower body.
According to a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Dymatize, 52% of exercisers want to change up their usual workout routine. So if you’re looking for a new way to train your glutes or get in some cardio, you could consider trying one of these StairMaster workouts.

Lateral Climbs

Trainer Anna Victoria recommends this 7-minute circuit.

- Slow warm-up, 60 seconds.

- Increase speed to “sprint” for 30.

- Low speed, 60 seconds.

- Turn to side, climb laterally, 30 seconds.

- Forward climb, 60.

- Turn other way, 30.

- Skip every other step, 60.

