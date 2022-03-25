FatCamera/E+/Getty Images
According to a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Dymatize, 52% of exercisers want to change up their usual workout routine. So if you’re looking for a new way to train your glutes or get in some cardio, you could consider trying one of these StairMaster workouts.
Oliver Eltinger/Corbis/Getty Images
Trainer Anna Victoria recommends this 7-minute circuit.
- Slow warm-up, 60 seconds.
- Increase speed to “sprint” for 30.
- Low speed, 60 seconds.
- Turn to side, climb laterally, 30 seconds.
- Forward climb, 60.
- Turn other way, 30.
- Skip every other step, 60.