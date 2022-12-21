11 Step Platform Exercises That'll Boost Your Strength & Stability

Fitness
Bend and step.
While step platforms may look like a relic from the past, this simple piece of gym equipment is actually incredibly versatile, says trainer Tierni Eaton. Read on for 11 step platform exercises that can train a variety of muscles, build your endurance, and boost your stability.
Start with this warm up.
- Adjust the step to a height that feels right.
- March by stepping your right foot firmly on the center of the platform.
- Follow with your left.
- Step down one foot at a time and repeat.
- Alternate and keep stepping till you’re warmed up.