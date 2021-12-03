9 Strength Training Moves For Cyclists

Fitness
Pedal to the metal.
Eva-Katalin/E+/Getty Images
While cycling requires cardio endurance, strength training comes in clutch to help with speed and balance, says CycleBar instructor Jess Cifelli, NASM-CPT. Strength training for cyclists focuses on the quads, glutes, core, and more, so you can put most power out of each pedal.
Shutterstock
Cifelli likes this move to work quads, calves, and glutes.
- Step right leg back, bend both knees 90 degrees.
- Hover right knee just above ground.
- Use front leg to stand up, vs. pushing off back leg.
- Repeat on left leg.
Do 3 sets of 10 reps on each side.