It's all about working the surrounding muscles.
Runner’s knee refers to any condition that causes pain around the kneecap, says Steve Yoon, MD, director of The Regenerative Sports and Joint Clinic. It occurs when there’s repeated stress on the knee joint, which can happen if you run, walk a lot, cycle, ski, or play sports.
You might have runner’s knee if you experience a dull ache around or behind your kneecap or if your knee grinds or pops, says Yoon. He recommends stopping any activity that causes knee pain so that you can rest, ice the area, and prevent further wear and tear.