Fitness
Level up your pool game.
yellowdog/Image Source/Getty Images
Swimming laps is already a great form of exercise. But if you want to swim faster, trainer Jennifer Conroyd says it’ll help to focus on your delts, biceps, triceps, pecs, and core outside the pool. Here, experts share strength training for swimmers moves that can up your game.
Shutterstock
Conroyd says a strong core will help you maintain proper posture in the water.
- Lift into high plank, hands shoulder-width apart, legs back, feet hip-distance apart.
- Extend right arm, left leg, 5 seconds.
- Repeat on other side.
Alternate for 3 sets.