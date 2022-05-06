Fitness
Ace your next game.
Shutterstock
Tennis requires agility, speed — and a whole lot of muscle. The game’s swings, serves, and side-to-side shuffles call on your calves, hamstrings, and quads, as well as your glutes, biceps, and triceps, says trainer Jennie Graham. Here’s how to train them all off the court.
Shutterstock
Graham says lunges will the improve speed, agility, balance, and coordination needed in tennis.
- Stand feet hip-width apart.
- Step out to side, bend knee.
- Hinge forward. Keep weight in heels.
- Push off from foot to return to start.
- Do 10-15 reps, 3 sets.