7 Exercises That'll Level Up Your Tennis Game

Ace your next game.

How to strength train for tennis, according to the pros.
By Carolyn Steber

Tennis requires agility, speed — and a whole lot of muscle. The game’s swings, serves, and side-to-side shuffles call on your calves, hamstrings, and quads, as well as your glutes, biceps, and triceps, says trainer Jennie Graham. Here’s how to train them all off the court.

Lateral Lunge

Graham says lunges will the improve speed, agility, balance, and coordination needed in tennis.

- Stand feet hip-width apart.

- Step out to side, bend knee.

- Hinge forward. Keep weight in heels.

- Push off from foot to return to start.

- Do 10-15 reps, 3 sets.

