Get that lower body loosened up.
Knee pain has many causes, including doing “too much too soon” in workouts, says physical therapist Heather Jeffcoat, DPT. On the flip side, sitting for long periods of time can also cause your joints to stiffen up. Enter: Stretches for knee pain to help get you back on track.
Stretching your quads will work your knees through their full range of motion and alleviate pain, Jeffcoat says.
1. Hold onto a wall for balance, bend one knee.
2. Grab your ankle.
3. Keep your knee aligned with the other thigh. Hold for 5 slow breaths.