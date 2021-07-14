Fitness

11 Stretches Experts Recommend For Neck Pain Relief

Say goodbye to that pesky tension.

Experts share 11 stretches for neck pain that'll help bring relief.
xijian/E+/Getty Images
By Carolyn Steber

PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images

Your neck can get stiff and achy from hunching over your phone, sitting at a desk, or sleeping in a funky position. Regardless, tension in the trunk that holds your head up all day isn’t fun — which is why these expert-approved stretches for neck pain are a godsend.

Pablo Calvo/Cultura/Getty Images

Chin Tilt

For tension in the side of your neck, try physical therapist Dr. Helen Goldstein’s gentle move:

1. Stand straight. Clasp hands behind back & puff chest.

2. Tilt head towards right shoulder, lifting chin to ceiling. Hold for 20.

3. Return to middle. Repeat on other side.

Tap