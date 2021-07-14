11 Stretches Experts Recommend For Neck Pain Relief

Fitness
Say goodbye to that pesky tension.
PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images
Your neck can get stiff and achy from hunching over your phone, sitting at a desk, or sleeping in a funky position. Regardless, tension in the trunk that holds your head up all day isn’t fun — which is why these expert-approved stretches for neck pain are a godsend.
Pablo Calvo/Cultura/Getty Images
For tension in the side of your neck, try physical therapist Dr. Helen Goldstein’s gentle move:
1. Stand straight. Clasp hands behind back & puff chest.
2. Tilt head towards right shoulder, lifting chin to ceiling. Hold for 20.
3. Return to middle. Repeat on other side.