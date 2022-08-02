The 11 Best Stretches For Tennis Elbow

Fitness
Open up the arms and wrists for relief.
While tennis elbow is named after an actual tennis injury, it can happen to anyone who overuses their wrists and arms, says Marshall Weber, CPT.
Tennis elbow causes pain and decreased grip strength. But according to Shannon Leggett, PT, these arm and wrist stretches can help.
Leggett suggests taking stretch breaks throughout the day to prevent overuse injuries. Try this one for tennis elbow.
- Interlace hands behind your back.
- Push your hands down.
- Hold for 30 seconds.
- Repeat 3 times a day.