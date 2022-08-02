Fitness

The 11 Best Stretches For Tennis Elbow

Open up the arms and wrists for relief.

The best stretches for tennis elbow, according to experts.
Shutterstock
By Carolyn Steber

Shutterstock

While tennis elbow is named after an actual tennis injury, it can happen to anyone who overuses their wrists and arms, says Marshall Weber, CPT.

Tennis elbow causes pain and decreased grip strength. But according to Shannon Leggett, PT, these arm and wrist stretches can help.

Getty Images/Caia Image

Arm & Chest Stretch

Leggett suggests taking stretch breaks throughout the day to prevent overuse injuries. Try this one for tennis elbow.

- Interlace hands behind your back.

- Push your hands down.

- Hold for 30 seconds.

- Repeat 3 times a day.

Tap