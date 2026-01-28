When you’re in a bad mood, nothing sounds more annoying than going for a walk. It’s hard to picture yourself putting on pants, much less venturing outside and actually moving for 20 minutes. And if it’s also cold? Forget about it.

In these moments, TikTokers recommend going on your “stupid little walk” anyway — even if you’re tired and kind of cranky. In the back of your mind, you know it will make you feel better, and yet you still don’t want to do it. That’s fine, but go on the stupid little walk anyway.

On the app, @morganegust said she needed to “go on a stupid little walk for her stupid little mental health” — a funny and relatable phrase that’s part of this trend. Despite being in a sour mood, she stomped out the door and down the street. In the next clip, she showed herself smiling and spinning in a circle. “It’s extra annoying when the walk actually helps,” she said.

Creator @jessynotj also went on a stupid little walk, showing herself getting bundled up to walk in the cold as a way to squeeze some self-care into her day. In another clip, @janeelisee said she sets an alarm to remind her to take her stupid little walk, so she has no excuse to forget. Here’s why it’s so worth it.

Why You Need A Stupid Walk

Walks really do seem like a cure-all. They can magically soothe a bad mood, help you sort through your thoughts, and they’re also kind of fun, especially if you give yourself an objective. (Ever tried a weird walk?)

But despite recognizing the benefits, it isn’t always easy to convince yourself to go. According to Dr. Melissa Gluck, a licensed psychologist and founder of Gluck Psychology Collective, the brain looks for excuses and other things that feel more important than taking a moment for self-care. It also goes without saying that it’s always easier not to walk, especially if you’re comfy on the couch.

The “stupid walk” trend is all about pushing through this type of mental noise and getting a few steps in anyway, even if that means stomping and scowling as you stroll. The idea is to get the ball rolling, so you give yourself the chance to feel better.

As Gluck says, walking releases feel-good hormones and soothes the nervous system, making it an ideal way to release nerves and stress. “Walking outside also has its own benefits, like feeling connected to nature and creating a peaceful space for mindfulness,” she says. If you’re sitting around the house in a bad mood, she says simply leaving that environment can make all the difference. A walk is a simple way to trigger a mental reset and fresh perspective.

Going On Your Stupid Walk

You don’t have to wait for the perfect moment to do something nice for yourself. In fact, it’s often in the moments where you feel tired, sluggish, or sad that you need the self-care most. While it’s OK to listen to yourself and lie low on occasion, Gluck recommends pushing through your lack of desire to walk.

If you want, you can even let yourself hate the walk. “It’s definitely OK to be in a bad mood as you go,” she says. “Leaning into it and thinking about these negative thoughts or emotions — or just feeling them — can actually help to process them. Over time, you might start to feel more at peace and regulated.”

To ensure you get your stupid walk in, don’t make a big deal out of it. Forget the matching set and water bottle. Just throw on a pair of sneakers and go outside. Stroll for as long as you’d like, and see how it makes you feel. If you start to enjoy it, great! If you get back home just as tired and cranky as before, that’s fine too. At least you know you went on your stupid walk and did something nice for yourself.

Source:

Melissa Gluck, licensed psychologist, founder of Gluck Psychology Collective