Seven seconds into Suni Lee’s uneven bars warmup, she fell flat on her face — hard. But before the crowd had a chance to finish gasping, she popped right back up and kept going. For the next 20 minutes, cameramen swarmed the 21-year-old athlete, broadcasting close-ups of her resigned expression as she watched her competitors stick clean landings. Then, when it was time to compete for real, she delivered a powerful routine that nabbed her a bronze Olympic all-around medal.

That Aug. 1 feat would be inspiring for any athlete, but consider this: Last year, after Lee was diagnosed with two kidney diseases, doctors told her that she would never compete in gymnastics again.

Over the next few months, she balanced her healing with careful workouts. Online, fans salivated as she posted training videos that debuted — excuse my language, I’m a former gymnast and lifelong fan — absurdly f*cking cool moves on bars, one of her specialties. Then in June, the 2021 Olympic all-around champion did the impossible. She made the 2024 team.

“It’s not over until it’s over,” she tells Bustle.

Now, Lee is leaving Paris with three medals, including a team gold and a bronze on bars (for a separate performance).

Stefan Matzke - sampics/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

However, renowned for her catlike elegance on balance beam, she took an even nastier fall on Aug. 5. Slipping after a tumbling pass, she banged her crotch against the apparatus and belly-flopped onto the mat. Not even 10 seconds later, she climbed back up and kept going.

“Normally, I don’t really want to finish my routine when I fall,” she says. “What motivates me is just to make the routine as best as I can. Once I hit the ground on my dismount, that’s when I can feel sad for myself or just kind of brush it off.”

She ended up placing sixth. “I might’ve just rushed something,” she says.

During the Olympics, there’s been a meme where people post themselves doing objectively ugly cartwheels and cringe-inducing flips alongside text that reads, “Unfortunately, I wasn’t selected for the Olympic team.” On Aug. 6, Lee poked fun at herself by posting a TikTok of the fall, captioned “unfortunately i was selected for the Olympics ❤️” — another bounce-back.

Below, Lee talks about Stephen Nedoroscik (aka Pommel Horse Guy), the viral video of her bursting into tears at the sight of Mariska Hargitay, and more.

People have been trying to lip-read the affirmations you were reciting before your floor routine. What did you say?

I said, “You’ve got this. Last one in the meet.”

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

How do you feel about the cameras on the sidelines?

I’m super bubbly, so whenever I’m around people I love, I’m just very affectionate. I’ll be going in for hugs. I love cheering people on. But [during competitions] I feel like I always have this mug on my face. I look super serious, but deep down inside I’m the goofiest person.

What is Pommel Horse Guy like in person?

He’s super sweet. He’s congratulated me a couple times. I’m super happy and super proud of him. I mean, he did his thing. He came for one event and he did it. It was incredible to watch.

The video of you bursting into tears at the sight of Mariska Hargitay has gone viral. What was that like?

Oh my gosh. I grew up watching her. I mean, [Law & Order: SVU] was me and my mom’s favorite show for the longest time, and I still watch it to this day. I’m like, when is the new episode coming out? I will continuously wait week by week.

Meeting her was insane. She’s so beautiful. She’s so sweet. She’s somebody I’ve been watching for so long that I was so starstruck, so I started crying in shock.

Have you been starstruck by anyone else here?

I met Tom Brady. He was super nice, just congratulated on me everything.

And then, I haven’t really met them, but I was really, really shocked that some celebrities came — like, Kendall Jenner, Ariana Grande, Octavia Spencer. I would never expect them to come watch a gymnastics meet. So it was really cool to see them come and support us.