After making history at the 2024 Olympic Games, Simone Biles has revealed her nickname for the U.S. women's gymnastics team.

Biles and her teammates Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera, secured gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 30, earning a combined score of 171.296 in the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Final.

As the oldest women’s gymnastics team ever sent to the Olympics by the United States, the win was one for the history books, and Biles later revealed their fitting “official team name” hours after the victory.

“Okay on the real though, the official team name is Golden Girls (because oldest olympic team),” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter), referencing the hit NBC sitcom The Golden Girls. “s/o to cecil,” Biles added, shouting out her coach, Cecile Canqueteau-Land.

Airing between 1985 and 1992, The Golden Girls followed the friendships of Dorothy Zbornak (Bea Arthur), Rose Nylund (Betty White), Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan), and Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty) as they experience the ups and downs of their golden years in Miami.

“Golden Girls” isn’t the only nickname for the Team USA gymnastics squad. During a press conference on July 30, Biles, Chiles, Rivera, and Carey also joked that they refer to themselves as “F*** around and find out.”

Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Jade Carey, and Sunisa Lee at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

As per People, the U.S. women's gymnastics team has had several unofficial monikers over the years. In 1996, the team was known as the Magnificent Seven, the Fierce Five in 2012, the Final Fibe in 2016, and the Fighting Four in 2021.

Team USA’s “Redemption Tour”

Before winning gold, Biles referred to the 2024 Olympic Games as the “redemption tour,” after she and her teammates won silver at the 2021 Games in Tokyo.

The team’s gold medal on July 30 became Biles’ eighth from the Olympic Games, making her the most decorated Olympic gymnast in U.S. history.

