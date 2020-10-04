A Medical Expert's Guide To The 5 Different Gynaecological Cancers

What are the symptoms of each?

Dr Shree notes that there are many symptoms to look out for, some shared, and others more unique. Here are the most important ones to be aware of:

Endometrial cancer: "This generally presents early, with abnormal vaginal bleeding – for example, postmenopausal bleeding or heavy periods. Because it's often detected early, it can be easier to treat and to cure fully."

Cervical cancer: "Symptoms include: Inter-menstrual bleeding, post-coital bleeding, postmenopausal bleeding, blood-stained vaginal discharge, and pelvic pain."

"Then in advanced disease, they can be: backache, leg pain (due to nerve involvement), haematuria (due to extension of tumour into bladder), bowel symptoms, malaise and renal failure (ureteric involvement)."

Ovarian cancer: "This is most usually seen in postmenopausal [people]. It can be difficult to detect, with non-specific symptoms such as bloating, change in appetite or bowel symptoms as well as abdominal swelling or weight loss."

Vulval cancer: "This type of cancer relates to skin changes seen around the vaginal opening, right up to the anus. It may be associated with wart virus and smoking, with visible skin changes, irritation, ulceration or bleeding."

Vaginal cancer: "This [type of cancer] is relatively uncommon, often presenting with vaginal discharge or bleeding/pain."