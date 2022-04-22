8 Tabata Workout Benefits, According To Trainers

Fitness
Exercise with the quickness.
Shutterstock
Tabata is a style of exercise where you work out for 20 seconds, take a 10-second break, and then repeat for eight rounds or four minutes, says fitness instructor Alayna Curry. Here are all the benefits of this fitness modality.
Shutterstock
According to a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Zhou Nutrition, 34% of people struggle to find new workout routines. But with Tabata, the possibilities are endless. As trainer Ridge Davis says, you can apply the method to any form of exercise.