It's no secret that a regular pilates practice can work wonders for your mental and physical health, and the right exercise mat can have a big impact on your workouts. The best pilates mats are between 6 to 12 millimeters thick, are large enough to lie down on comfortably, and have nonslip properties that prevent them from sliding around on the floor while you work out. They can be made from a variety of soft and supportive materials, including different types of foam and PVC.

When shopping for a pilates mat, it's important to first consider how much cushioning you'll need. Pilates mats come in a range of sizes, so choose a thicker one if you want extra support for your joints, and a thinner one if you're looking for a more versatile option that can also be used for other types of workouts. In general, 6 millimeters (or 0.24 inch) is the lowest profile you'll want in a pilates mat, while 12 millimeters (or 0.47 inch) will provide a super soft surface that will cushion your spine, hips, and knees.

Be sure to check the dimensions of your mat and make sure it's at least a few inches longer than you are tall, so you can comfortably stretch out. Look for nonslip properties on both sides to keep the mat from sliding around on the floor and help you stay stable during postures. Most mats should be cleaned with a mat spray or wiped down with gentle soap and water after use.

With all of this in mind, here are some of the best pilates mats you can buy on Amazon right now.

1. A Basic Pilates Mat With Over 12,000 Fans On Amazon

Material: NBR foam

Dimensions: 72 x 24 inches

Thickness: 10 millimeters (or 0.39 inch)

Weight: 3.11 pounds

This mat from Gaiam is a great all-around pilates mat at an entry-level price. It's made with 10 millimeters of super-comfy NBR foam that's nontoxic and free of DEHP, DBP, BBP, DINP, DIDP and DNOP. It's long enough for taller people to use comfortably, and the textured grip on both sides means that it won’t slip on the floor, and you won’t slip on the mat. Reviewers recommended spraying with a 50/50 solution of vinegar and water before the first use to reduce the smell of natural off-gassing, and this mat should also be wiped clean with water and gentle soap after each use.

One fan raved: “I love this thick yoga [mat] for my Pilates and floor workouts. Especially doing back workouts like swimmers and back bows. Takes a lot of pressure off the hips!”

Available colors: 8, including black, teal, and red

2. An Extra-Thick Mat That Provides Maximum Cushioning

Material: Foam

Dimensions: 71 x 24 inches

Thickness: 25.4 millimeters (or 1 inch)

millimeters (or 1 inch) Weight: 2.2 pounds

If you're looking for maximum support, this super thick mat is made from a full inch of foam, making it the most heavily cushioned option on this list. In addition to being the thickest, at 2.2 pounds, it's also the most lightweight mat, and the included carrying strap makes it a great option for a pilates practice on the go. It has a grippy surface on both sides with a ribbed texture on the front, and it's large enough for people of all shapes and sizes to stretch out on. This mat can be easily cleaned by wiping it down with water and a gentle soap.

One fan raved: “Exactly what I've been looking for! I really needed a thicker mat for Pilates as the thinner mat I had wasn't cutting it. I can do my mat Pilates now with ease. I can't rave about it enough!”

Available colors: 7, including pink, black, and red

3. A Luxe Mat That’s Great For Yoga And Pilates

Material: PVC

Dimensions: 71 x 26 inches

Thickness: 6 millimeters (or 0.24 inch)

Weight: 7.5 pounds

For those with more of a hybrid practice, the Manduka Pro mat is the perfect option since it provides enough cushion for pilates, but offers great grip and stability for yoga and fusion workouts. I've had this mat for over five years and use it daily for yoga, pilates, and HIIT workouts, and it's still in the same condition it was the day I bought it. Like most Manduka mats, this one is made from PVC, which is long-lasting, moisture-resistant, and easy to clean and care for. The closed-cell surface keeps sweat from seeping in, and you can use a mat spray or gentle soap and water to clean it after each use.

One fan raved: “This mat is just terrific. I am a long time pilates student. Being in my 50's, difficult to sometimes have my bare feet on the floor for some of the balance poses. This mat stays put, it cushions well and will last a lifetime. Nice color selections too. Well worth the money. You will wonder how you ever used those $10 junky gym mats that stretch with every pose.”

Available colors: 11, including black sage, bondi blue, and purple

4. An Extra-Large Exercise Mat That’s Big Enough To Share

Material: memory foam

Dimensions: 72.05 x 48.43 inches

Thickness: 7 millimeters (or 0.28 inches)

Weight: 7.28 pounds

If you're not the only person in your home with a regular pilates practice, this extra-large mat from Gxmmt is a great choice, since it's large enough for multiple people to use it at the same time. It has a double-sided grippy surface — one specifically designed for skin-contact and the other to keep the mat stable on the floor. This mat is made from a nontoxic memory foam that's free from phthalates, silicone, and latex, so it's great for those with sensitive skin. The 7 millimeter thickness is great not only for pilates, but for karate, yoga, dance, and HIIT workouts, too. If you have the room for it, this versatile mat is a worthy addition to any workout space.

One fan raved: “Excellent mat.This mat is much larger than the standard mat I bought before. So often when I am doing yoga and Pilates my partner or children will want to join and this leaves room for them to do so. It is perfect for my at home practice. Very supportive of my moves.”