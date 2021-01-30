Whether you're looking to add a little extra oomph to your yoga practice or get in a mini workout while walking the dog, wrist weights are a great piece of equipment to have on hand. The best wrist weights are comfortable, adjustable, and stay securely in place on any wrist.

Most wrist weights have adjustable Velcro (also known as "hook and loop") fasteners, which makes it easy to achieve a secure, snug fit. This is also one of the few types of fasteners that can easily be put on and taken off with one hand, which is a necessity for wrist weights. Wrist weights can be made from a variety of materials, from neoprene to silicone-coated steel. Some users prefer a a moisture-resistant material on the interior of the weights to prevent discomfort during sweaty workouts, while others like a more absorbent material that keeps weights from sliding around.

The average size for wrist weights is 1 to 2 pounds, but heavier options are available — and some are even adjustable, so you can add or remove weight whenever you like. Most options can also double as ankle weights, making them a versatile piece of workout equipment that can be used to strengthen both your upper and lower body. Most wrist weights are sold in pairs, though some are sold as singles, so it's always a good idea to double-check how many you're getting.

As with any new workout regimen, it's always best to check in with your healthcare professional first, and to start with lighter weights and work your way up when it feels right. If you're ready to amp up your home workout routine, here are the best wrist weights you can buy on Amazon right now.

1. The Best Overall

Weight: 1 pound each

A perfect blend of style and function, these Bala Bangles weigh just a pound each and are available in several fun colors. The elastic band is secured with a long Velcro closure, which makes it easy to find the right fit, and the stainless steel weights are covered with smooth, sweat-proof silicone. Bala Bangles are sold as a pair, and can also be used as ankle weights.

One fan raved: “These weights are incredible – absolutely stunning! Such great quality too. I got them for walking and yoga but I think I am going to wear them everywhere! They are very comfy and soft to the touch. And I LOVE the packaging. They come with a free bag to carry them in. I am definitely going to buy more colors.”

2. The Best Adjustable Set

Weight: adjustable from 1.5 - 7 pounds each

These versatile wrist weights are adjustable, which makes them perfect for anyone who wants a pair that can handle a multitude of workouts. Each weight in the set of two has five removable 1.5-pound bags, so it can weigh as little as 1.5 pounds and as much as 7 pounds. These weights are secured on your wrist with a Velcro strap, have a neoprene outer and a moisture-absorbing interior material to keep you from getting too sweaty. This pair of wrist weights are a fan favorite, with over 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Like the Bala Bangles, they can be used as ankle weights as well.

One fan raved: “I am a dancer and use these for fitness as well as flexibility. I have bought a pair of leg weights before from a different supplier, but these ones are way better and user friendly. I really like that the weights are removable and that you can do different exercises using the weight of your choice. I really do recommend these!”

3. A Pair Of Wrist Weights With Thumb Locks

Weight: 2 pounds each

If you want to be sure your wrist weights won't slide around during workouts, these 2-pound SPRI wrist weights are the pick for you. They feature thumb locks and a thick "hook and loop" fastener with a wraparound design, so they stay put on your wrist. The neoprene material is waterproof, and may help to relieve wrist pain while you work out. These weights come in a pair, and each one can be easily removed thanks to the large pull tab. Note that these cannot be used as ankle weights.

One fan raved: “I bought this to use for arm exercises and while I'm walking. Having the thumb hole makes these so much more comfortable than what I was using - ankle weights for wrist weights. The weight, with the thumb hole, stays in place and doesn't rub my skin when moving. I recommend these!”

Also Great: Soft Dumbbells

Weight: 1 pound each

A great alternative to wrist weights are soft dumbbells, such as this pair of 1-pound weights from Gaiam. The sand filling makes them moldable and easy to hold, and the neoprene hand strap helps you keep your grip during arm workouts. Because they're soft, you also won't have to worry if you drop them on hard floors.

One fan raved: “Really love using the soft and hand weights by Gaiam. They are comfortable to hold onto while working out. I enjoy using them while walking, and also use the weights for arm exercises while riding my stationary bike. Highly recommend!”