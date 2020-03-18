If you have a fitness routine at all, it likely involves actually leaving the house. With lots of cities now practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus, even folks who enjoy working up a sweat can find it hard to work out without that literal push out the door. Many exercise apps, gyms and studios are responding to COVID-19 with free livestream fitness classes and workout app trials you can use to work out from the comfort of your home.

"As you break out of your normal routine and spend more time at home, you also might find that you’re moving less and sitting more than you’re used to, causing added physical tension in your body," says Paul Javid, CEO of yoga, fitness, and mindfulness platform Alo Moves. "Movement and exercise in general are so important to help keep your energy levels up, keep you focused and productive, and boost your mood." He adds that exercising can also keep you tethered to a semblance of a routine while you're stuck at home indefinitely.

Gyms or workout classes can be a huge source of community for people, and losing access to that is tough. But social distancing does not mean social isolation, clinical psychologist L. Kevin Chapman, Ph.D. tells Bustle. "Being alone is not necessarily the same as being lonely, since we have the capacity to connect with others in the face of social distancing." You can help maintain the social connections you get in your regular workout class with these 24 fitness communities that are opening their virtual doors for free.

1. Planet Fitness Home Work-Ins For All Gym chain Planet Fitness is offering everyone (even non-members) the chance to participate in "Home Work-Ins," according to their Facebook page. These free classes will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. EST every day for the next two weeks, starting on March 16. Busy at that time? USA Today reports that the franchise's Facebook and YouTube pages will have the 20-minute, equipment-free workouts on demand, so you can join a welcoming fitness community whenever you need. Already a member? Planet Fitness announced on Facebook on March 20 that you will not be charged dues for any days that the gym was closed.

2. Free Yoga With Down Dog Until July 1 For Students, Teachers, & Healthcare Professionals Whether you want to download Down Dog's HIIT, Yoga for Beginners, or 7-Minute Workout app, you can do so for free through April 1. "We believe that stressful times like these are precisely when people need wellness practices the most, and we are committed to doing our part to help out," the Down Dog yoga app team posted on their website. And if you're a student or teacher wanting to work out for free, you can register for complimentary access through July 1 (and just email the team if your school doesn't have an .edu address so you can get this benefit). Healthcare professionals will also be able to access Down Dog Yoga for free until July 1.

3. 600 Free Videos From Fitness Blender Joining the Fitness Blender community will give you access to over 600 free workout videos and an online network of fitness-friendly instructors. While you can't hit up the gym, checking out this content might be just what you need to get you through social distancing.

4. Live And On-Demand 30-Day Free Trial Classes With obé fitness With over 100 live classes per week, obé fitness is offering a 30-day free trial and access their premium content, which includes daily 28-minute workouts and 10-minute express workouts for when you're crunched for time. After your free trial, membership is $27/month.

5. 30-Day All-Access Free Trial With Fhitting Room Need to bring some high intensity interval training into your quarantine life? Fhitting Room has got you covered with their 30-day all-access trial. It offers free customizable at-home workouts and videos that will teach you proper exercise form. After your free month, maintaining your membership will only cost $9.99/month.

6. 14-Day Free Trial With The Sculpt Society "Just because we’re working out from home doesn’t mean we are working out alone," Megan Roup, founder of fitness app The Sculpt Society, wrote in an Instagram post. To support that sense of community, The Sculpt Society is offering a free 14-day trial for new members. After 14 days, membership is $19.99/month.

7. 7-Day Yoga TV Free Trial From SKY TING SKY TING Yoga is reducing its in-person class sizes by 50% in response to COVID-19, but it is expanding access to its yoga TV for a seven-day free trial, after which access is $20/month. If you've always wanted to try yoga, it seems like now's your time.

8. Help Someone In Need With the be.come project The be.come project, a body-neutral, pilates-inspired fitness program, is not only offering everyone a free 10-day trial of its videos; the project is also giving people the opportunity to pay for a month's membership for other folks who need it. By donating $30, you can give someone access to a free month's fitness membership (normally $35). That's an absolutely brilliant way to use social distancing to enhance social connection.

9. 15-Day Barre Free Trial Ever wondered what the heck Barre is, anyway? For 15 days, you can learn all about Barre with a free barre3 trial, which gives you access to hundreds of workouts (with new ones added each month) and progress-tracking features so you can stay motivated. (Spoiler: Barre a hybrid type of fitness class that combines moves as broad-ranging as ballet, yoga, and strength training.) After 15 days, membership is $29/month.

10. 15-Day Pilates Free Trial Contrary to what you might think about the workout, you don't need access to fancy equipment to get in a solid Pilates workout. All you need is a 15-day free trial with Pilates Anytime, which will give you unlimited access to nearly 3,500 streaming Pilates videos. After your trial, continuing your membership will be $18/month.

11. 14-Day Digital Dance Free Trial Does social distancing have you wanting to make like Cristina Yang and Meredith Grey and dance it out? The Taryn Toomey Digital Studio, adapted from The Class by Taryn Toomey, can help you do just that, bringing free dance workout videos into your living room for a 14-day trial. After your trial, you'd pay $40/month to get your dance on.

12. Free Nike Run Club App Want to work out, practice social distancing, but also step outside your front door? Enter the Nike Run Club app. With a fitness community and the technology to track your run for free, your runs will feel less isolating and more social — which you can definitely use right now. Rest (or run) assured — even if you're living in a city like San Francisco that has ordered a shelter in place, however, you can still run or hike while social distancing as long as you maintain six feet of distance between you and other folks. Going for your trek during off hours can help with that.

13. Sólful Vybz Virtual Movement Series by Iman Clark Dancer and visual artist Iman Clark is welcoming all bodies to free livestreamed dance-inspired workouts on Instagram Monday evenings and Wednesday afternoons and on Facebook Live Sunday afternoons and Friday evenings (EST). Aimed at helping people stay connected to both each other and their bodies during social distancing, Clark's workouts are meant to be inclusive for people at all fitness levels.

14. 90-Day Free Trial From Peloton, Even If You Don't Have A Bike No Peloton bike? No problem. In response to COVID-19, the Peloton App is opening its proverbial doors to new users for a full 90 days. The app, which includes at-home bootcamp, outdoor, and running workouts (it's not just cycling!) will be free for a good three months even if you don't have a Peloton bike. After 90 days, the digital membership will cost $12.99/month.

15. 30-Day Free Trial With Daily Burn With thousands of workouts to choose from, you can spend a whole month learning what kinds of fitness styles you like best with a 30-day Daily Burn free trial, giving you access to thousands of videos ranging from HIIT to yoga and kickboxing. No matter what your fitness level, you're bound to find something that blends the ways you like to have fun while working up a sweat. After the trial, membership will be $14.95/month.

16. Free Full-Length Yoga Classes On YouTube With Alo Moves Whether you're looking for HIIT, yoga, meditations, or flexibility work, Alo Moves is offering a selection of free community fitness classes via YouTube. If you want to become an Alo Moves member after watching their YouTube offerings, it's $20/month.

17. Free Online Classes With CorePower Yoga CorePower Yoga isn't just offering free online yoga classes to help you maintain your practice while studios are closed. The company is also offering easy membership freezes until March 30 and is compensating all full and part-time workers during their studios' two-week closures.

18. Work Out With Chris Hemsworth For 6 Glorious Weeks As the God of Thunder, Chris Hemsworth's fitness app (!!) shares some of the many opportunities he's had to learn about the ways of the fitness world. Join him in your quest to remain active during social distancing, but if being buff as an Asgardian isn't your goal, the Centr app's six-week free trial also includes "mindfulness to calm the chaos." After your trial, you can pay for a year at $10/month ($119.99 now) or $29.99 for a month-to-month membership. And who doesn't need that (and Chris Hemsworth) right now?

19. Virtual Recess With Outdoor Voices Starting March 18 through this week, Outdoor Voices (of the famed color-blocked leggings) will livestream a 10-15 minute "endorphin boost" on their Instagram. If you want to tune into one you missed, the company is saving them on their IGTV.

20. Livestream Dance With 305 Fitness You've heard of dance classes on YouTube, but are you ready for meditation classes on Zoom? 305 Fitness is offering you both options with their live workout series. Looking for variety? You can meditate in the mornings, dance the work from home blues away with Throwback Thursday classes, or travel in your mind while social distancing in reality with some country hoedowns.

21. Work Out With ClassPass (From Home) ClassPass is bringing their studio's offerings online, giving the opportunity to participating studios to livestream classes on the ClassPass platform. Studios can charge fees for these classes if they choose, but ClassPass will not get any revenue from those fees until June 1 — 100% of revenue will go to studio partners, TechCrunch reported on March 25.

22. Free Livestream Healing-Focused Meditation Until March 31, master yoga instructor Yogishri Sudarshan Kannan will be offering daily free meditation livestreams in partnership with Jersey City's Jivamukti Yoga Center. Specifically focused on self-healing and reducing anxiety, these free sessions are designed for coping during huge life stressors (like social distancing). The Yoga Center is also opening up more than 30 of its archived yoga classes for free during COVID-19-related studio closures. Typically, full membership is $35/month.

23. 30 Days Of Free Yoga Classes with Bulldog Yoga You don't need a TV in your bedroom to practice yoga in privacy with free online yoga classes streaming from your Bulldog Yoga app. Unique because of its focus on fitness and pumped-up tunes instead of typically quieter yoga class formats, you can choose quick 10-minute yoga sessions or longer workouts focused on integrating yoga and strength training. For 30 days, you can access these classes for free, paying $12.99/month after the trial period ends.

24. Over 100 Free LES MILLS Martial Arts And HIIT Classes Fitness company LES MILLS is bringing over 100 of its online classes to you for free. From free martial arts classes to post-pregnancy and mindfulness sessions, LES MILLS On Demand offers its fitness classes in both Spanish and English. To open up access to all 800+ videos, you'll pay $14.99/month after a two-week, all-access free trial.