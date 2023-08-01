TikTok’s "50-Mile Month" Walking Challenge Is Easier Than You Think

If you want to add more steps to your routine, it helps to have a goal to work — or walk? — towards. It’s one reason why aiming for 10,000 steps a day is so popular. This perfectly round number inspires you to keep strolling until your smartwatch lights up with that satisfying celebratory vibration, but it does take a hot minute to get there.

While 10,000 steps a day is a worthy goal, TikTok has come through with a less intense option: The 50-mile month challenge. Walking 50 miles in a month sounds like a lot, but it actually breaks down to perfectly bite-sized chunks of about 3,500 steps per day, says Ellen Thompson, a NASM-certified personal trainer with Blink Fitness.

Compared to walking 10,000 steps a day — or even 8,000 — this challenge is a lot more doable. And that’s why it’s already racked up over 1.2 million views on TikTok. Creators like @alltheradreads, @growing_b, and @abbymbenson have been sharing their 50-mile month journeys, and it really does look like a chill way to prioritize movement.

The 50-mile month challenge is perfect if you’re short on time, new to exercise, or looking for something that’s easy on the body and mind. Instead of trekking for 10,000 steps a day, this is more about going on casual strolls, mini hikes, and quick laps around the block in a way that works best for you. Here’s what to know.

The 50-Mile Month Walking Challenge

To complete this challenge, aim to walk 3,500 steps a day and in four weeks you’ll reach 50 miles. You can also save longer walks for the weekends, take 7,000 steps every other day, or whatever combo works for your schedule, mood, and energy levels. That’s the beauty of this challenge: It’s completely customizable.

In her videos, TikToker @alltheradreads says having a goal to work towards feels inspiring, and the fact this challenge doesn’t require a million steps a day helps relieve a lot of the mental hurdle that often comes with tougher workouts. While 10,000 steps typically require purposeful hour-long walks and trips to the gym, it’s possible to reach 3,500 daily steps by taking a few laps around your block, walking to the grocery store instead of driving, or taking your dog for one extra stroll.

According to Thompson, this walking challenge is so popular because it’s accessible, approachable, and totally achievable. “You can set your own pace, it doesn’t require any equipment, and you can do it anywhere,” she tells Bustle. Not to mention, any amount of walking is good for you. By walking more often, you can improve your cardio health, reduce stress, and get out of a funky mood. “There’s no denying that getting out into the fresh air after a stressful day can work wonders for your mind,” she says.

If you’re the type who needs a finish line to walk towards, this challenge is where it’s at. “The 50-mile challenge can be a great way to motivate yourself to walk more,” Thomspon adds. “Setting a goal is always a great driver and it allows you to track your progress over time. The most important aspect of any fitness challenge is that it’s enjoyable and sustainable.”

