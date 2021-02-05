Sex & Relationships
It's time to get cheesy.
Netflix
If you're in the mood for something cheesy and cute — like a Valentine's Day date idea inspired by your favorite romantic movie — well, you're in luck. From La La Land to Love, Simon, here are 11 adorable ways to spend the holiday with your partner.
Based on the classic rom-com You've Got Mail, grab your partner and walk through the stacks at your local bookstore. Read back covers, pet the shop owner's cat, then pick up your favorite novels and exchange them as V-day gifts.