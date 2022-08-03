Fitness
Bump, set, over the net.
Volleyball is a full-body sport that calls on your legs muscles for jumping, your core for balance, and your arms to serve and strike the ball, says Training Mate founder Luke Milton. Here’s a strength training for volleyball guide to try off the court that’ll improve your game.
Milton says this move improves balance, strength, and explosiveness.
- Place rear foot on a weight bench or platform.
- Lunge through front foot, bend knee 90 degrees.
- Engage quads, posterior chain. Push into front heel to stand.
- Do 15 reps per leg.