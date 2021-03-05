We Asked A Therapist How To Stop People-Pleasing

People-pleasing behavior is absolutely confounding. Most of us are taught from a very young age to obey the rules and be self-sacrificing for the benefit of others, yet we culturally glorify rule-breakers who buck the norms and stand up for themselves. If you’re confused about what to do, you’re not alone.

That’s why we spoke with Nedra Tawwab, a licensed therapist and an author who has practiced relationship therapy for 12 years. In the video below, Tawaab explains why we people-please, how that behavior impacts our mental health, and tips for how you can manage people-pleasing behavior.

