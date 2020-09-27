4 Ways To Make Wearing A Face Mask More Sustainable

Wearing a face mask is just about as normal as wearing trousers at this point. Since lockdown restrictions eased in the UK, face coverings have become a part of the new normal and masks are a legal requirement in shops and on public transport in the UK. Although the info around masks at the start of the pandemic was a bit sketchy, now it’s been made crystal clear that face masks can help reduce the spread of coronavirus.
While most people's face masks aren’t classified as PPE and you can use religious clothing or a scarf as a face covering, they do still help in preventing the spread COVID-19. The government regulations say: “Face coverings are instead largely intended to protect others, not the wearer, against the spread of infection because they cover the nose and mouth, which are the main confirmed sources of transmission of virus that causes coronavirus infection.”
So while this is going to become a part of our lives, it’s not a bad idea to start thinking about how to make your mask-wearing as sustainable as possible.
