16 Wellness Gifts From Black-Owned Businesses — All Under $50

You love your besties, and you want to remind them just how much you appreciate them during the cold winter months — but let's face it, the choices out there can be overwhelming. (Kind of like 2020 itself, right?) If everyone from your roommate to your second cousin are trying to get into that self-care game, you might want to think about getting them some wellness gifts from Black-owned businesses.

Self-care reaches a whole other level when it centers on community care, aka taking care of your people as a part of self-care. What better way to celebrate the holidays than a win-win gifting situation? By doing your holiday shopping with Black-owned wellness brands, you'll be making your friends smile and putting your money where your Black Lives Matter sign is at the same time.

No matter who's on your nice list this year, a little research can help you find the perfect present. These 16 wellness gifts from Black-owned businesses are sure to make everyone happy.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Body Butter Lemongrass + Vanilla Whipped Body Butter Angie Watts $10 See on Angie Watts If your friend's been looking for a new moisturizer, especially as the days get colder, this vegan and cruelty-free brand may be just right for them.

2 Edge Control Serum For Protective Hair Styles Edge Flourish Daily Nourishing Serum Sunday II Sunday $28 See on Sunday II Sunday Your bestie's been wearing a protective style while they go after their pandemic fitness goals, so help them protect their edges with this daily serum.

3 Winter Night-Scented Candle Sweet and Bougie Candle - Bullet Coffee Bath Thyme Bakery $35 See on Bath Thyme Bakery The smell of coffee from this candle and a crackling Netflix fireplace is all your bestie needs to feel snuggly and warm on a cold winter night.

4 Hair Revitalization Kit Merry Multi-Tasking Kit Briogeo $36 See on Briogeo Who wants to deep condition their hair when it's freezing outside? This organic, superfood-inspired set of hair masks will encourage your pals to grab a warm towel and give their hair the love it deserves.

5 Build-Your-Own Gift Box Build Your Own Gift Box Bifties Gifts See on Bifties Gifts Want to send your dad a gift box, but you want to pick exactly what he'll get? Choose up to five gifts, all from Black-owned brands, to go in your customized box.

6 Holiday Body Care Set Pie Collection Set Shea Shea Bakery $28 See on Shea Shea Bakery Your friend might hate baking, but they can still smell like a holiday bakery. This pie-scented body care set will kick your pal's mornings off to a celebratory start.

7 Silk-Lined Beanie The Beanie LAYD $39 See on LAYD It might be getting colder by the day, but if your friend is resisting wearing a beanie because it will completely mess up their hair, gift them this solution. This beanie is silk-lined on the inside to protect both your hair from a hat and your ears from the cold.

8 Anti-inflammatory Tea Cold Killer Tea Brooklyn Tea $41.99 See on Brooklyn Tea Between COVID, flu season, and your average seasonal cough, winter 2020 is no time to mess around with your health. Gift your pal whose radiator gives them a yearly cough a tin of this soothing tea.

9 Allergen-Free Cookies All The Cookies! Family Pack Partake Foods $39.99 See on Partake Foods When your bestie's got every allergy known to humankind, send them a delectable sampling of these top-eight allergen-free cookies.

10 CBD-Infused Hot Sauce Lil Devils Satan's Breath Hot Sauce $12 See on Satan's Breath Hot Sauce CBD and hot sauce might seem like an odd combination, but if your super-chill roommate can't get enough spice in their food, it'll probably go appreciated.

11 Eco-Friendly Menstrual Care Pads Overnight Herbal Pads With Wings The Honey Pot Company $7.99 See on The Honey Pot Company Are you and your roommate constantly using each other's tampons and pads? Treat them (and yourself) to these cooling, pesticide-free cotton overnight pads.

12 This Two-Week Body-Affirming Yoga Class Pass Brooklyn Yoga Club Two-Week Class Pass Brooklyn Yoga Club $40 See on Brooklyn Yoga Club If your aunt's been wanting to try yoga, but not sure if it's really her scene, the Brooklyn Yoga Club offers body-positive virtual classes and an unlimited two-week class pass.

13 Cramp-Soothing Tea Blood Orange Tea Ivy's Tea $13 See on Ivy's Tea For that friend who gets intense monthly cramps, this blood orange tea can help make their bloated winter days much more bearable.

14 Orange & Vanilla Lip Balm Rich Lip Balm / Adore Blade and Bloom $12 See on Blade and Bloom Even that friend who's constantly losing their lip balm will want to keep track of this flavored treat.

15 Bath Soak Deep Detox Bath Soak Goodnight Darling, Co. $23 See on Goodnight Darling, Co. If your bestie is lucky enough to have a tub in their apartment, they might also be lucky enough to have a friend like you who gets them relaxing bath soaks like this one.

16 A Vegan Candle That Comes With A Soothing Playlist Grace – 3-Wick Onyx Glass Candle (with holiday playlist) Love Notes Fragrances $45 See on Love Notes Fragrances Sometimes lighting a candle isn't enough to help your best bud relax (even when it smells incredible). Encourage them to take it easy with this candle-holiday playlist combo.

Readers should note that laws governing cannabis, hemp and CBD are evolving, as is information about the efficacy and safety of those substances. As such, the information contained in this post should not be construed as legal or medical advice. Always consult your physician prior to trying any substance or supplement.