16 Wellness Gifts From Black-Owned Businesses — All Under $50

You love your besties, and you want to remind them just how much you appreciate them during the cold winter months — but let's face it, the choices out there can be overwhelming. (Kind of like 2020 itself, right?) If everyone from your roommate to your second cousin are trying to get into that self-care game, you might want to think about getting them some wellness gifts from Black-owned businesses.
Self-care reaches a whole other level when it centers on community care, aka taking care of your people as a part of self-care. What better way to celebrate the holidays than a win-win gifting situation? By doing your holiday shopping with Black-owned wellness brands, you'll be making your friends smile and putting your money where your Black Lives Matter sign is at the same time.
No matter who's on your nice list this year, a little research can help you find the perfect present. These 16 wellness gifts from Black-owned businesses are sure to make everyone happy.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Readers should note that laws governing cannabis, hemp and CBD are evolving, as is information about the efficacy and safety of those substances. As such, the information contained in this post should not be construed as legal or medical advice. Always consult your physician prior to trying any substance or supplement.