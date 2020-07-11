Wellness
It’s time to get justice for Ross Geller.
DMs, sexting, signing onto Hinge — these words meant nothing to us 15 years ago. And yet today, they’re not only some of the most popular routes to finding a romantic partner — they’re also just a few of the ways you can betray them too. But what is cheating these days?
To determine where the line lies in monogamous relationships, Bustle Trends Group conducted a survey of 283 Bustle readers. This is what they had to say about gray areas, sketchy Instagram behavior, and surefire deal-breakers.