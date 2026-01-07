At the start of a new year, it’s tradition to rethink your wellness game and dream up a few new habits you’d like to add to your life. It’s why you’re suddenly eyeing red light therapy masks, drinking hot water before bed — and also why “vibration plates” are taking over your FYP.

A vibration plate is a machine that quickly shakes you while you stand on it, and they’re a huge hit on WellnessTok. Creator @eskybeauty joked, “Not easily influenced at all over here,” as she stood on one while wearing a red light mask at the same time. In her comments, she said being on the plate felt “amazing.”

In a viral clip, health coach @chelciejomay said she noticed a whole list of benefits after using her vibration plate for 15 minutes a day, like lymphatic drainage, better blood flow, and less uncomfortable bloating. Others have said they use their plate as a mini workout, to wake themselves up in the morning, to reduce stress, and for back pain relief.

At the same time, it seems like vibration plates could easily be a fitness fad, and one that promises benefits that are a little too good to be true. Here’s what the experts have to say.

What Is A Vibration Plate?

According to Tom Denninger, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT, a doctor of physical therapy and vice president for clinical development at ATI Physical Therapy, there is some truth to the idea that vibration plates boost your well-being, though maybe not as much as the hype suggests.

One thing it can help with is a boost in strength and balance. “Vibration plates cause your muscles to quickly tighten and relax over and over, as they are working to keep your balance,” he tells Bustle. “Because your body has to work a little harder to stay steady, you may feel like you're getting more out of simple movements, or feel like ‘your whole body is working.’”

Since it helps your muscles turn on and work harder, especially if you stand on the plate while doing bridges or squats, it could also be a helpful tool to add to your workout gear collection. That said, Dinneriger says it should only support your exercise routine — not be the entire thing.

While vibration plates have been studied, the bigger claims about lymphatic drainage, boosted circulation, lower back pain relief, and improved bone health aren’t as supported by research quite yet. “A vibration plate isn’t a magic fix,” he says. Because the vibration is pretty intense, you should use them with caution and avoid them altogether if you’re pregnant, have a heart condition, joint instability, or other health issues. Always ask your doctor first.

How To Use A Shake Plate

If you want to test it out for yourself, Denninger says timing and duration matter. “Most of the benefits come from short sessions, usually around 5 to 15 minutes,” he says. “More time doesn’t translate into better results.” In other words? Don’t sit on it all day.

According to John Gallucci Jr., MS, ATC, PT, DPT, a doctor of physical therapy and CEO of JAG Physical Therapy, adding a vibration plate to your existing workout could be a good way into the trend. Think squats, lunges, step-ups, and calf raises.

“Using the plate during lower body workouts can help improve your balance and get the most out of these movements,” he tells Bustle. “You can also use them for upper body work like planks, pushups, and triceps dips.” Make sure your feet are firmly on the plate and adjust the vibration speed to an intensity that feels right for your goals.

On TikTok, many vibration plate fans say they hop on theirs in the morning to wake up, before a workout to activate their muscles, or afterward to relieve stiffness. Do you need a vibration plate? Absolutely not. But if you love a gadget and are curious to give it a try, go for it. Who knows? You might end up loving it.

Sources:

Tom Denninger, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT, doctor of physical therapy, vice president for clinical development at ATI Physical Therapy

John Gallucci Jr., MS, ATC, PT, DPT, a doctor of physical therapy, CEO of JAG Physical Therapy